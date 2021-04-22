Humaniq Trading Down 25.3% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.57 million and $79,834.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00063530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.79 or 0.00661173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.58 or 0.07205598 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.