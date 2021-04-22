Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 31.4% This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $80.63 million and approximately $48,861.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

