Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

