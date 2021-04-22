Huobi BTC Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $294.49 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $52,143.58 or 1.00104233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00283427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.44 or 0.00991457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.29 or 0.00689753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,993.47 or 0.99816068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

