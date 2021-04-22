Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $120.85 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.