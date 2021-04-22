Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

