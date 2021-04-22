Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV remained flat at $$89.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,810. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

