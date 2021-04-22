Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

