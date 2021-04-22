HUSD Achieves Market Cap of $701.05 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. HUSD has a market cap of $701.05 million and $959.79 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

