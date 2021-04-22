Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.52

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $29.67. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 17,226 shares trading hands.
Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
