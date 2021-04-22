HYCON (HYC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,564.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $725,564.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,461,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,461,418 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

