HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Price Reaches $1.04

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $3.60 million and $97.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperAlloy

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.