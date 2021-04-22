HyperCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.72 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and $45.72 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,989.62 or 0.99808681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00036852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00540554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.19 or 0.01048568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00369653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00141198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003723 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.