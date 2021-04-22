HyperDAO Price Down 48.3% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $189,644.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

