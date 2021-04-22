Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

