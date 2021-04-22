Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $817,391.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00282519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.91 or 0.01001758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.11 or 0.00681681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,795.68 or 0.99990860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

