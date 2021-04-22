iCAD (ICAD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

4/16/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $446.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $4,889,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

