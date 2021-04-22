iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,699. iCAD has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

