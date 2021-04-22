Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $7,126.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

