IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2021

Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDA opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

