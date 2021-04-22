Ideaology Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $404,934.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.