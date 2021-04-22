IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $626.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

