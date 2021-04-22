Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

