Idle Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Idle has a market cap of $14.78 million and $217,257.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00021702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.00977191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00680040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,531.78 or 0.99987075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

