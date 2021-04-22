IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,504 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $334.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

