IFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.