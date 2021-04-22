IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

