IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

