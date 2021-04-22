IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 242.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.71 and a 200 day moving average of $541.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $275.40 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

