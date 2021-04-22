IFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

