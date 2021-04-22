Ignition Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ignition has a market capitalization of $184,564.32 and $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,193.78 or 1.00682380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00150100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,421,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,907 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

