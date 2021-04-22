IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.83. 16,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,656. IHS Markit has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

