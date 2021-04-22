IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

