IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $10.24. IKONICS shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 9,152 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,767 shares of company stock worth $141,106,590. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

