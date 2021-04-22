Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $227.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

