Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Illumina by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.