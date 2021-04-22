ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $29,289.88 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $29,289.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00284778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01000268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00680708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.47 or 1.00386635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

