ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $353,831.30 and approximately $184,147.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,095,520 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.