IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMAX stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.85.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

