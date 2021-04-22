Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,121,620.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

