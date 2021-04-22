Incent Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $3.98 million and $436,410.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00282658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.00991092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.34 or 0.00674165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.04 or 0.99579195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

