Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.29

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independence by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

