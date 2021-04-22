Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

