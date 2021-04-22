Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.34

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.34 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 40,479,688 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Independent Oil and Gas plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

