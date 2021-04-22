Indexed Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $360,460.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.41 or 0.00017904 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $360,460.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.