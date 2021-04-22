Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $360,460.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00017904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.48 or 0.00687685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.30 or 1.00933557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

