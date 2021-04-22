Inex Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 94.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Inex Project has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $329,812.91 and approximately $599.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

