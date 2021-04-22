Infinitecoin Trading Up 257.4% This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 257.4% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $24.46 million and $4,957.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

