Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFJPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.