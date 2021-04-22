(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.97 ($12.91).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

